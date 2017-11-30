A North Texas woman says Rep. Joe Barton sent her inappropriate Facebook messages, in a revelation that comes a week after Barton apologized for a nude photo of him that circulated on social media. (Published Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017)

Rep. Joe Barton, the longest serving Congress member from Texas, announced Thursday morning he won't seek re-election.

Barton released the following statement:

"As a young Congressman, my slogan was “listening to you in Texas, working for you in Washington.” For me that was never just a saying, but a commitment - a way of life. Over the last thirty three years, I have held thousands of public meetings and visited with so many great people in Texas on issues important to them. In Washington, I have voted over 20,000 times on the House Floor to hopefully make life a little better for the people in the 6th District. "I am very proud of my public record and the many accomplishments of my office. It has been a tremendous honor to represent the 6th District of Texas for over three decades, but now it is time to step aside and let there be a new voice. "I am announcing today that I will not seek reelection in 2018. To the people of the 6th District, thank you for your support and friendship."

The announcement comes after Barton apologized for a sexually explicit photo of him, obtained by TMZ, reportedly released by a woman with whom he was in a relationship.

On Wednesday, another woman said Barton sent her inappropriate Facebook messages, including at least one exchange in which the congressman asked if she was wearing panties.

A group of 20 Republican women met with Barton this week to encourage him not to seek re-election.