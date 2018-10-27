U.S. Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) campaigns for Colin Allred, the democratic challenger in Texas' 32nd U.S. Congressional District on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018.

Hundreds of people attended a Get Out the Vote rally Saturday at Fretz Park in North Dallas to hear from U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-El Paso), U.S. Rep. John Lewis (D-GA 5th District) and Colin Allred, the Democratic challenger for Texas' 32nd U.S. Congressional District.

After the rally finished, those in attendance were led to a nearby voting location at Fretz Park Library.

Allred is challenging Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions (R-Dallas) and O'Rourke, a candidate for the U.S. Senate, is campaigning against U.S. Ted Cruz (R-TX).

The Allred campaign brought in Lewis, a civil rights leader and well-known Democrat on the national stage.

"It's just amazing to have him here, two streets over from where I grew up near Fretz Park," Allred said. "It's really personal and a huge honor."

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump appeared with Cruz at a rally in Houston.

Trump embraced Cruz in front of an estimated crowd of 18,000 people at the Toyota Center.