New House Majority Faces 'Growing Pains' Amid Controversies - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
New House Majority Faces 'Growing Pains' Amid Controversies

We haven't been in this situation in a decade," said Rep. Raul Grijalva, D-Ariz.

Published 34 minutes ago

    Jose Luis Magana/AP, File
    This Feb. 27, 2019, file photo shows the U.S. Capitol at sunrise in Washington.

    House Democrats are faced with internal fractures on highly charged issues, the kind of major challenges that often come with majority rule, NBC News reported.

    The most explosive example is the debate over controversial comments about Israel made by freshman Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, which came to a head in a tense meeting Wednesday morning over a resolution to condemn anti-Semitism. Possible impeachment proceedings and tactical votes called "motions to recommit" are other fronts in Democrats' internal struggle.

    "I describe it as the growing pains of a majority. We haven't been in this situation in a decade," said Rep. Raul Grijalva, D-Ariz., adding that the party isn't in a "state of critical care."

    Some party leaders say that reports of rifts have been overblown, with Caucus Chair Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York telling NBC News "I don’t accept the premise that we're divided." But different parts of the party — leadership and new members from conservative and progressive districts — are seeking to pull the party in different directions just two months into the new Congress.

