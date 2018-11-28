Colin Allred Elected Freshman Class Co-President by New Democrats in Congress - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Colin Allred Elected Freshman Class Co-President by New Democrats in Congress

Allred is co-president with Representative-elect Haley Stevens of Michigan

By Todd J. Gillman - The Dallas Morning News

Published 2 hours ago

    Democrats newly elected to the U.S. House elected Dallas' Colin Allred (D-Dallas) as co-president of their freshman class on Wednesday.

    Allred, a lawyer and former NFL football player, toppled longtime Rep. Pete Sessions in a major upset three weeks ago. He was class president at Hillcrest High School, too.

    "I guess it's similar. It's similarly with no power, more about trying to make sure people have somebody that they can talk to, if they want to have events or get to know their colleagues better. It's really is more of a collaborative thing than a defined role," he said before the vote Wednesday afternoon.

    Read more from our media partner The Dallas Morning News.

