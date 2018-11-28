Democrats newly elected to the U.S. House elected Dallas' Colin Allred (D-Dallas) as co-president of their freshman class on Wednesday.

Allred, a lawyer and former NFL football player, toppled longtime Rep. Pete Sessions in a major upset three weeks ago. He was class president at Hillcrest High School, too.

"I guess it's similar. It's similarly with no power, more about trying to make sure people have somebody that they can talk to, if they want to have events or get to know their colleagues better. It's really is more of a collaborative thing than a defined role," he said before the vote Wednesday afternoon.

