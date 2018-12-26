The U.S. government entered a partial shutdown after Congress failed to reach agreement on a spending bill. (Published Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018)

The Coast Guard is the only branch of the U.S. military whose members will go without pay during the government shutdown unless Congress and President Donald Trump can find a resolution by Friday, NBC News reported.

Approximately 42,000 active-duty military members of the Coast Guard remain on duty during the partial government shutdown that began Saturday, but they will work without pay until further notice, according to a statement from a Coast Guard spokeswoman.

"Unless legislation is passed by Friday, Dec. 28, our military workforce will not receive our regularly scheduled pay check for 31 Dec.," Chief Warrant Officer Allyson Conroy said in a statement to NBC News on Wednesday.

The Coast Guard is the only part of the military under the Department of Homeland Security, rather than the Department of Defense which continues to be funded during the shutdown.