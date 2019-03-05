Fort Worth Leaders to Hear Race & Culture Task Force Plan

Members of Fort Worth city council are set to hear the 22 recommendation from the Race and Culture Task Force. (Published 34 minutes ago)

Members of the Fort Worth City Council on Tuesday will hear a list of 22 recommendations made by the Race and Culture Task Force.

The Council in 2017 adopted a resolution appointing the task force made up of 23 members. They have since been gathering information, discussing and meeting for the past 18 months.

Their proposal includes a citizen review board and a person to monitor the decisions and policies made by the Fort Worth Police Department.

"This person would review all complaints. They would be able to take complaints from citizens about the police department," Bob Ray Sanders, a member of the task force, explained.

The review board will not be able to override decisions made by the police chief, but they will have a strong voice within the department.

"What they will be able to do is to say, 'wait a minute. We think that decision was wrong,' or, 'we think that decision was right.' They will also be able to make suggestions on policies within the department," Sanders said.

The recommendation will also include areas of disparity within economic development, education, governance, health, housing and transportation.

The city manager’s implementation plan will not require a formal vote of the city council, but council members will be free to express their comments and suggestions at the work session.