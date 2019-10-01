Chuck Grassley Defends Ukraine Whistleblower, Breaking With GOP and Trump - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Chuck Grassley Defends Ukraine Whistleblower, Breaking With GOP and Trump

Grassley is head of the powerful Senate Finance Committee

Published 14 minutes ago

    A top Republican senator Tuesday defended the whistleblower at the center of the Democrats' impeachment inquiry following repeated attacks from President Donald Trump, NBC News reported

    "This person appears to have followed the whistleblower protection laws and ought to be heard out and protected. We should always work to respect whistleblowers’ requests for confidentiality," Sen. Chuck Grassley, head of the powerful Senate Finance Committee, said in a statement.

    Grassley also pushed back against what's become a GOP talking point — that the secondhand information the whistleblower offered should be discounted.

