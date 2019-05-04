Cedar Hill Mayor, City Council Election Results - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Live Election Results
Cedar Hill Mayor, City Council Election Results

Published 24 minutes ago | Updated 23 minutes ago

    NBC 5 News
    Cedar Hill Mayor Rob Franke in February 2018.

    Voters in Cedar Hill are considering a new mayor, three council positions, two trustees and a proposition on the sale of alcohol.

    The results of those races are below and will continue to be updated throughout the evening.

    Mayor

    After more than 22 years as mayor, Rob Franke is not running for reelection as mayor of Cedar Hill this spring.

    His soon-to-be former office will be filled by a current council member -- either Councilwoman Jami McCain or Mayor Pro Tem Stephen Mason.

    Cedar Hill - Mayor

    1% ReportingMay 4, 8:31 PM
    Stephen Mason

    1299

    52%
    Jami McCain

    1210

    48%

    Franke, along with McCain, were recently subjects in a corruption probe by the Dallas County District Attorney's Office. In November 2017, a Dallas Morning News investigation detailed how the mayor and others had positioned themselves to profit off a plan to bring $160 million in development into its old downtown. Dallas County DA John Cruezot investigated and ultimately found no evidence of wrong doing.

    City Council

    Voters in Cedar Hill had several other races to consider on Election Day, including three City Council races, two trustee seats on the Cedar Hill Independent School District board as well as a propositition.

    Prop A asked voters to consider whether they'd like liquor stores to be allowed in Cedar Hill. The vote is below.

    Cedar Hill - Proposition A Alcohol Sales

    1% ReportingMay 4, 8:31 PM
    For

    1326

    53%
    Against

    1190

    47%

    Voters also had to choose new council members in Places 1, 3 and 5.

    Valerie Banks, former member of the Cedar Hill ISD Board of Trustees, and Alan Sims, longtime Cedar Hill City Manager, were in a race for Place 3. The race for Place 5 was between three people who have never held any political office before -- Gregory Glover, a former pharmaceutical sales rep; Kim Rimmer, a legal assistant; and Victor Gonzalez, a code compliance officer for the city of Dallas.

    Cedar Hill - City Council - Place 3

    1% ReportingSat, May 4, 2019, 8:31 PM
    Alan Sims

    1472

    59%
    Valerie Banks

    1031

    41%

    Cedar Hill - City Council - Place 5

    1% ReportingMay 4, 8:31 PM
    Victor Gonzalez

    863

    36%
    Kim Rimmer

    782

    33%
    Gregory Glover

    759

    32%

    A special election was held to fill a vacancy in Place 1 after the departure of mayoral candidate McCain.

    Cedar Hill - City Council - Place 1 Special Election

    1% ReportingMay 4, 8:31 PM
    Shirley Daniels

    1218

    51%
    Michael Lewis

    1190

    49%

    ISD Trustees

    In the Cedar Hill ISD, voters were asked to decide who'll be the trustees in Place 1 and Place 2.

    In Place 1, incumbent Gayle Sims, whose been a trustee since 2017, is facing challenger Shomega Daniels-Austin, an insurance agent seeking her first public office.

    After serving three terms as trustee for Place 2, Doug Heyerdahl is stepping down. Running for his seat are Keisha Williams-Lankford and Carma Morgan.

    Cedar Hill ISD - Trustees - Place 1

    1% ReportingSat, May 4, 2019, 8:31 PM
    Gayle Sims

    1600

    66%
    Somega Daniels-Austin

    834

    34%

    Cedar Hill ISD - Trustees - Place 2

    1% ReportingMay 4, 8:31 PM
    Keisha Lankford

    1605

    69%
    Carma Morgan

    734

    31%

      

