Cedar Hill election workers accused of improper practices, including spying on black voters at a polling place, have been temporarily banned from election work as part of a deal to avoid prosecution.



The Dallas County district attorney’s office confirmed that it has agreed not to prosecute the poll workers as long as they abide by the terms of a confidential agreement. Such agreements are sometimes offered to people suspected of nonviolent crimes who have no criminal records.

