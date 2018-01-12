Cedar Hill Election Workers Cut Deal to Avoid Prosecution in Spying Case - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Cedar Hill Election Workers Cut Deal to Avoid Prosecution in Spying Case

By Miles Moffeit - Investigative Reporter at The Dallas Morning News

Published 6 hours ago

    Cedar Hill election workers accused of improper practices, including spying on black voters at a polling place, have been temporarily banned from election work as part of a deal to avoid prosecution.

    The Dallas County district attorney’s office confirmed that it has agreed not to prosecute the poll workers as long as they abide by the terms of a confidential agreement. Such agreements are sometimes offered to people suspected of nonviolent crimes who have no criminal records.

