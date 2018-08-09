Dwaine Caraway Pens Resignation Letter: 'I Betrayed the Public's Trust'
Dallas Mayor Pro Tem Dwaine Caraway pleaded guilty to criminal conspiracy, wire fraud and tax evasion
Published 2 hours ago
Dallas Mayor Pro Tem Dwaine Caraway, the second most powerful official at city hall, has resigned after admitting to taking $450,000 in bribes in kickbacks tied to the Dallas County Schools scandal.
After months of speculation, and an exclusive interview with NBC 5 Investigates in January in which he admitted to taking money from a Louisiana businessman, Caraway resigned his position at Dallas City Hall in a letter dated effective Wednesday.
Caraway's letter can be read below.