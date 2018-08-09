Dwaine Caraway Pens Resignation Letter: 'I Betrayed the Public's Trust' - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Dwaine Caraway Pens Resignation Letter: 'I Betrayed the Public's Trust'

Dallas Mayor Pro Tem Dwaine Caraway pleaded guilty to criminal conspiracy, wire fraud and tax evasion

Published 2 hours ago

    Dallas Mayor Pro Tem Dwaine Caraway Pleads Guilty to Charges

    Dallas Mayor Pro Tem Dwaine Caraway, the second most powerful official at city hall, has resigned after admitting to taking $450,000 in bribes in kickbacks tied to the Dallas County Schools scandal.

    After months of speculation, and an exclusive interview with NBC 5 Investigates in January in which he admitted to taking money from a Louisiana businessman, Caraway resigned his position at Dallas City Hall in a letter dated effective Wednesday.

    Caraway's letter can be read below.

