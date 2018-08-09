Dallas Mayor Pro Tem Dwaine Caraway pleaded guilty to federal corruption charges following the Dallas County Schools scandal, online court records show. Caraway is the second highest ranking official in the city of Dallas. (Published 3 hours ago)

Dallas Mayor Pro Tem Dwaine Caraway, the second most powerful official at city hall, has resigned after admitting to taking $450,000 in bribes in kickbacks tied to the Dallas County Schools scandal.

After months of speculation, and an exclusive interview with NBC 5 Investigates in January in which he admitted to taking money from a Louisiana businessman, Caraway resigned his position at Dallas City Hall in a letter dated effective Wednesday.

Caraway's letter can be read below.

