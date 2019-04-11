CBD Bill Moves Along in State House Committees

The debate over the legality of CBD oil and hemp will move to another committee hearing Thursday morning.

The House Public Health Committee will hold hearings on a number of bills, including House Bill 1325, which pushes to allow CBD oil and hemp to be farmed and consumed. Texas Lawmakers Hear Overwhelming Support For CBD, Hemp Farming in the State

Last week, the House Agriculture and Livestock Committee unanimously approved the bill, sponsored by state Rep. Tracy King, who represents farming communities in south Texas. Now it heads to the House Committee, which could send it to the House for a floor debate.

As NBC 5 Investigates reported, the state law on CBD is unclear. Hemp used to make CBD contains only a small fraction of THC, the ingredient in marijuana that produces a high.

Current state law says hemp and marijuana are the same, but other states have started industrial hemp production and Texas farmers want in on the action.