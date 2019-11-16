Buttigieg Tops New Iowa Poll of Democratic Presidential Hopefuls

Democratic presidential hopeful, Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg speaks at the California Democratic Party 2019 Fall Endorsing Convention in Long Beach, California, on Nov. 16, 2019.

Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Indiana, topped the latest poll of likely Democratic voters in Iowa, the first state in the nation to weigh in, via caucus, on who should be the blue party's choice for president, NBC News reports.

The moderate mayor supported by 25 percent of respondents was followed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts with 16 percent; former Vice President Joe Biden, 15 percent; Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, 15 percent; and Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, 6 percent.

The poll of 500 likely caucus-goers was conducted by the Des Moines Register, CNN and Mediacom.

Buttigieg was described by the Register as having "rocketed to the top" of the crowded Democratic field of about 19 candidates. His standing has risen 16 percentage points since September, according to its polling.

