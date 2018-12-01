From President George H.W. Bush's hometown of Houston to his presidential library in College Station, people remembered the statesman as a humble and dedicated public servant.

At a larger-than-life bronze statue of the 41st president near downtown Houston, citizens stopped by Saturday to remember Bush.

"It's a great loss because he's such a hero to so many of us," said Baiba Kurins Gillard, a native of Latvia who now lives in Houston.

At the Bush Presidential Library on the campus of Texas A&M University, people gathered within hours of the former president's death for an early morning vigil.

Flags were flying at half-staff.

Meg Overstake and her three sons visited from Houston.

They signed their names in tribute.

"These are called condolence books," she explained to her 6-year-old son Rowan. "When someone dies, you sign your name that you feel bad."

The Bush gravesite is behind the library at the end of a wooded path.

The former president will be buried next to his wife Barbara and their daughter Robin, who died at the age of 3 of leukemia.

"And then the fact he has such a good relationship with the Obamas and I was very proud of that with Obama being the first black president," said Leticia Taylor Robinson of Plano, who visited with her 17-year-old son. "I thought he was a classy guy."

Everyone had their own memories.

Rachel Story is from Nashville.

"I remember the dogs, his wife and the pearls, and you know, he was -- seemed like a good, fair man."

In Houston, there were more people, and more flowers, outside the gates to the Bush's longtime home.

Not far away, services for Bush will be held on Thursday at St. Martins Episcopal Church -- the same church where services for Barbara Bush were held in April.

At the downtown statue, someone placed a card with a message that summed up the feelings of so many: "Well done good and faithful servant."