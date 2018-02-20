Bumpy Brick Roads in Fort Worth Could Get Upgrades

Brick roadways could soon get a bit smoother if Fort Worth City Council votes to approve $389,715 for brick pavement rehabilitation.

The project would remove and replace portions of failed brick pavement at five locations.

The locations in line for work are:

E. 2nd Street from Main Street to Calhoun Street

E. 8th Street from Commerce Street to Main Street

Main Street from E. Weatherford Street to W. 9th Street

Camp Bowie Boulevard from Boland Street to Prevost Street.

When the 'Shib Sibs' Saw Leslie Jones in the Crowd, They Knew It Would Be a Good Day

Alex and Maia Shibutani were scanning the crowd before their performance in the ice dance competition at the Olympic Winter Games when they saw a familiar face, "SNL" star Leslie Jones. After that, the "Shib Sibs" took the ice and won a bronze medal. (Published Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018)

Terry Watson of Irving travels the long stretch of Camp Bowie Boulevard regularly.

“It’s kind of bumpy. It’s very bumpy, but I do like the red bricks. If they can make it smoother it will be real pretty,” Watson said.

If approved the work will begin in March 2018 and should be completed by September.

“They seem to maintain it pretty well, though,” Jennifer Geyman said. “When things happen you see the crews out here working and fixing it.”

It’s work that Geyman said would be appreciated by people who drive on the affected streets regularly.

“They do need to get better. They pop out easily and you can hit one and bust a tire,” Geyman said.

There is no word on how the brick work would affect traffic.