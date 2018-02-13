Budget, FY 2019: The Era of Trump Deficits Has Begun

The Trump administration has released the 2019 fiscal budget, a likely dead-on-arrival political blueprints for how the president thinks Washington should raise and spend money, NBC News reported.

According to Trump's budget office, the return of annual deficits in the trillion-dollar range as a result of the recently passed $1.7 trillion tax cut means a total debt increase of about $7.1 trillion over the next decade.

Some conservatives have lashed out over the new spending on the domestic programs while others see the spending justification for a massive restructuring of entitlements like Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security, NBC News reported.

Congress funds the Pentagon and the State Department out of annual discretionary funds. But entitlement funding is paid out by law on the basis of eligibility of the applicant. It costs the government every time a person signs up and becomes eligible for the safety net programs.







