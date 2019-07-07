U.K.'s Top Diplomat in U.S. Reportedly Blasts Trump in Leaked Memos

In this July 13, 2018, file photo, US President Donald Trump (L) and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May (R) walk together following their joint press conference at Chequers, the prime minister's country residence, near Ellesborough, northwest of London, on the second day of Trump's UK visit.

The U.K.'s top diplomat in the U.S. reportedly views President Donald Trump as "inept," "insecure" and "incompetent," according to leaked diplomatic cables.

Kim Darroch, Britain's ambassador to Washington, D.C., made the highly critical comments about the president and his administration in a series of memos to London, according to the Mail on Sunday newspaper.

NBC News has not seen or verified the existence of the cables.

If true, the leaks provide a rare insight into how a key U.S. ally views the Trump administration behind closed doors.

The memos were reportedly critical of Trump's economic policies, claiming they could wreck the world trade system, described conflicts within the White House as "knife fights" and warned "the worst cannot be ruled out" in regard to allegations of Trump's collusion with Russia.

"We don't really believe this administration is going to become substantially more normal; less dysfunctional; less unpredictable; less faction riven; less diplomatically clumsy and inept," Darroch wrote in one of a series of leaked documents covering the period from 2017 to the present.

NBC News has reached out to the White House and U.K. ambassador's office for comment.