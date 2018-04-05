Ennis Printer Awards Bonuses After Trump Tax Bill Passes

A nationwide printing company based in Ennis is hoping for growth and improvements after tax bill passed. (Published 32 minutes ago)

Ennis, Incorporated, a national printing company headquartered in Ennis, has been in operation for more than 100 years. The printers and technology have changed, but many have been at the Ennis plant for years.

Tracey Langley has put in 19.

“It means something to work at a plant where most of the people that work here are from Ennis and enjoy working here. It is like a family," Langley said.



This year, Langley and other members of her work family got a $500 bonus, after the tax bill passed.

“It was unexpected, but it was very well received,” said employee Roderick Johnson.

Keith Walters, President and CEO of Ennis, Incorporated, said besides the bonuses, the company also gave shareholders a special dividend. He expects their tax rate to drop.

“We were always at a disadvantage because we are profitable. We don't have hardly any debt at all, so because of that, we always paid the maximum tax rate. And that tax rate for us was around 36 percent. That makes it difficult when you are competing against someone that has a lot of tax write-offs and so forth,” said Walters.

Because of the changes, Walter expects the company to save between $5 million and $7 million this fiscal year.

The plan is to buy more equipment, and acquire more companies.

“People often say while buying companies that does not really help anybody. I don't agree with that because all of the companies that we end up buying would have gone out of businesses if we hadn’t purchased them,” added Walters.

In the competitive business that has seen change, he hope this helps everyone for years to come.

“I hope to retire from here,” added Langley.