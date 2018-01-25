Big Names Battle in Big-Dollar Senate Race in Collin County

Two big names are facing off for a seat in the Texas Senate: Angela Paxton, wife of Attorney General Ken Paxton, and Phillip Huffines, of the well-known Huffines family.
Both candidates are Republicans, and both are already appearing on the airwaves. Huffines starting running television ads around Thanksgiving, and Paxton went on the air early this year.
During the last filing period, Huffines received $523,907 in donations. He has $1,725,879 cash on hand, and has put $2 million of his own money into the race.
"I strongly believe in the Republican platform. I'm a business guy, not a politician," Huffines said.
Huffines, who has businesses in Collin County, is hoping to join his twin brother, Don Huffines, R-Dallas, in the state senate.
Phillip Huffines moved to Senate District 8 so he could run. We asked him what he would say to voters who question that move.
"Well that question never comes up, because that is not important. What is important to the voters is making sure we secure the border, we lower property taxes and we get control of school funding," Phillip Huffines said.
Angela Paxton points to her 20 years in Collin County on the campaign.
"When I talk about roots, I am talking about my personal roots — me, my husband, my children — going to church there, playing soccer there, being involved in the community," Paxton said.
Paxton decided to get into the race in September. She has backing from some well-known Collin County House members, including Rep. Jeff Leach and Rep. Matt Shaheen.
But her war chest is much smaller. Paxton has $475,929 in donations, and $337,644 cash on hand. We asked her if she was concerned about that.
"Not really. Collin County is a very grassroots county and district, and so that is what we have. I am going to have the money that I need," Paxton said.
The winner of the Republican primary will face either Democrat Brian Chaput or Mark Phariss in the November general election.