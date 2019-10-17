Live video from the rally will appear in the player above.

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke will hold a "Rally Against Fear" Thursday "to directly confront Donald Trump's dangerous hatred and division on the night he tries to spread it across the battleground state of Texas."

O'Rourke's rally will be held at the Theatre in Grand Prairie and will begin at about 6 p.m., though it may be closer to 7 p.m. before O'Rourke takes the stage.

O'Rourke planned Thursday's rally to challenge the campaign rally being held by President Donald Trump at Dallas American Airlines Center. Trump's rally is expected to begin at about 7 p.m.

"We will not be defined by this president's fear, his hate, or the differences between us that he tries to exploit but instead by a renewed sense of hope and a unified vision for the future of our country. In this moment of smallness, paranoia, and division, Texas is going to lead the way with our strength, our courage, our diversity, and the big, bold, ambitious things we want to achieve together."

O'Rourke visited the NBC 5 studios Wednesday for a sit-down interview with political reporter Julie Fine. That interview can be seen below.

One on One With Presidential Candidate Beto O'Rourke

