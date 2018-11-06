Beto O'Rourke Votes in El Paso, 'Fiercely Focused on the Future'

Rep. Beto O'Rourke campaigned Monday night and Tuesday for a last push to win the Texas Senate race against Sen. Ted Cruz. Cruz, who voted early, had no scheduled appearances Tuesday outside of his watch party that evening. (Published 2 hours ago)

Joined by his wife and children, Texas Democrat candidate for Senate Beto O'Rourke cast his vote in El Paso Tuesday morning.

After visiting each of Texas' 254 counties and taking part in more than 320 town halls, decision day for Texas voters has arrived.

Monday night, just hours before the polls opened, O'Rourke held his last campaign rally at the University of Texas at El Paso.

O'Rourke is challenging junior Republican Sen. Ted Cruz. Cruz, who voted early, had nothing on his agenda for Election Day other than to attend his watch party Tuesday night.

After voting, O'Rourke spoke with reporters outside of his polling location.