Beto O’Rourke Rolls Out Plan to Legalize Marijuana

Democratic presidential candidate former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke (R) speaks during an Equity & Justice Roundtable in Los Angeles, California on September 17, 2019. This was Betos fourth trip to California as a presidential candidate. (Photo by Ronen Tivony/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Former El Paso Representative Beto O’Rourke released his plan to legalize marijuana Thursday.

The plan calls for legalizing marijuana at the state and federal level, clemency for those serving marijuana sentences, and regulating marijuana similar to how alcohol is regulated.

"We need to not only end the prohibition on marijuana, but also repair the damage done to the communities of color disproportionately locked up in our criminal justice system or locked out of opportunity because of the War on Drugs," said O'Rourke in a statement. "These inequalities have compounded for decades, as predominantly white communities have been given the vast majority of lucrative business opportunities, while communities of color still face over-policing and criminalization. It's our responsibility to begin to remedy the injustices of the past and help the people and communities most impacted by this misguided war."

This plan is not a surprise, O'Rourke has been talking about legalization of marijuana throughout his career.

Online:O'Rourke's Marijuana Plan