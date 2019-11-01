Beto O'Rourke Drops Out of Presidential Race

Breaking news from NBC 5. Former U.S. Rep Beto O'Rourke announced Friday that he is dropping out of the 2020 presidential race.

In a series of tweets, O'Rourke said:

Our campaign has always been about seeing clearly, speaking honestly, and acting decisively. In that spirit: I am announcing that my service to the country will not be as a candidate or as the nominee. I am grateful to all the people who made up the heart and soul of this campaign. You were among the hundreds of thousands who made a donation, signed up to volunteer or spread the word about this campaign and our opportunity to help decide the election of our lifetime. Let us continue to fearlessly champion the issues and causes that brought us together. Whether it is ending the epidemic of gun violence or dismantling structural racism or successfully confronting climate change, we will continue to organize and mobilize and act.

O'Rourke held a "Rally Against Fear" in october "to directly confront Donald Trump's dangerous hatred and division on the night he tries to spread it across the battleground state of Texas."

O'Rourke's rally was held at the Theatre in Grand Prairie.

One on One With Presidential Candidate Beto O'Rourke

One day after the debate, former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke stopped by NBC 5 and sat down with political reporter Julie Fine. They talked about debates, the campaign moving forward, fundraising and his rally Thursday night in Grand Prairie. (Published Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019)

O'Rourke visited the NBC 5 studios before that rally for a sit-down interview with political reporter Julie Fine. That interview can be seen below.

