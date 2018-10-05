Beto O'Roarke Brings Senate Campaign to UT Arlington

Beto O'Rourke brought his campaign for U.S. Senate to the University of Texas at Arlington Friday night, rallying young voters behind the central themes of his campaign like immigration, Friday, October 5, 2018.

U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-El Paso) brought his campaign for U.S. Senate to the University of Texas at Arlington Friday night, rallying young voters behind the central themes of his campaign like immigration.

The Democratic congressman from El Paso said the U.S. should be open to people who risk their lives to flee danger in search of the American dream.

"Their very presence makes us stronger and safer than we would have been otherwise,” O’Roarke said.

He also spoke on a range of issues like man-made climate change, which he says is causing more storms like Hurricane Harvey, and the criminal justice system, which he says locks up too many minorities in prisons.

"That it is disproportionately comprised of people of color reminds us that we have our work cut out for us,” he said.

He also called on stricter gun control.

"With 30,000 people dying from gun violence every year, I want to see some action -- universal background checks for everyone in this country,” he said to loud applause.

O'Roarke's appearance at UTA is part of a swing through college campuses statewide.

He’s pushing to register young voters who traditionally don’t turn out at the polls. But analysts say they could hold the key in what polls show is a very close battle.

"This is where the energy and the leadership is,” O’Roarke said in a news conference after the rally. “I cannot think of an issue where young people are not in the lead."

On the issue of Brett Kavanaugh's likely appointment to the Supreme Court, O’Roarke said it is a mistake.

"Judge Kavanaugh does not make the cut and so I could not support him,” he said. “It’s not in this state, it's not in this country's interest."

O’Roarke declined to say how much money he has raised in the third-quarter.

His opponent, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), announced he brought in $12 million.

O’Roarke continues his college tour on Saturday with visits to El Centro College, Paul Quinn College and UT Dallas.