O'Rourke Campaign Focuses on North Texas on Last Day of Early Voting

The last day of early voting brought U.S. Congressman Beto O’Rourke (D-El Paso) to North Texas to campaign for Republican Ted Cruz’s U.S. Senate seat.

Out of six campaign stops across North Texas, four included cities in Denton and Collin counties – both typically won by Republican candidates.

“He’s not afraid to go where those other people fear to tread,” said Hermione Yeldell, an O’Rourke supporter in Plano. “I love it.”

Debi Coleman, another Collin County supporter, said she knocked on 56 doors in Plano Thursday night to drum up support for O’Rourke.

“I’m seeing it happen,” said Coleman. “The doors I knocked last night, I only had one slammed.”

From the bed of a pickup truck, the tops of picnic tables and step stools, the Democratic Congressman from El Paso spoke to supporters in parks in Lewisville, Carrollton, Plano, Murphy and Dallas.

“As an LGBTQ community, as a brown community, as a POC [person of color] community, he’s all of that rolled up in a politician unlike any other than we’ve seen in a while,” said Dallas supporter Brandi Skyy.

North Texas has seen higher than average early voting turnout numbers that more closely resemble the turnout in a presidential election year than a midterm election.

O’Rourke said he believes that bodes well for his campaign.

“If this continues, we win,” said O’Rourke. “I feel very good about our prospects, not just on election night but on being able to deliver for the next six years that follow.”

Recent polls the last week of early voting, show Ted Cruz’s lead narrowing over O’Rourke, but Cruz still taking the election.

O’Rourke said he doubts polls take into account new midterm voters and young voters he believes could swing the election in his favor.

“None of these polls reflect these first time voters we’re seeing at every single event that we hold in Denton, Collin, Dallas or Tarrant counties,” said O’Rourke. “Folks who are 18 years old for whom this is the first election of their lifetime, people who told me they never voted in a midterm before though they are 70 years old.”

Supporter Jay Shauf of Lewisville agreed.

“I’m really confident,” said Shauf. “I think they’re underestimating the younger generation that’s just now ready to vote, I don’t think they’re taking them into account. I think they’re rising up.”

The last day to vote early in Texas is Friday, Nov. 2. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 6.

