Bernie Sanders Undergoes Heart Procedure, Cancels Campaign Events

Democratic Presidential Candidate Bernie Sanders underwent a heart procedure on Tuesday according to his campaign.

Bernie Sanders underwent a heart procedure after the Democratic presidential candidate was found to have a blockage in an artery on Tuesday night, the Sanders campaign announced Wednesday. Sanders is canceling campaign events until further notice.

Sanders, 78, experienced some chest discomfort during a campaign event, his campaign said. Following a medical evaluation and testing, a blockage was found and two stents were successfully inserted.

He is conversing and in good spirits, according to his campaign.

"He will be resting up over the next few days," Jeff Weaver, senior adviser to the Sanders campaign, said in a statement. "We are canceling his events and appearances until further notice, and we will continue to provide appropriate updates."

Jane O'Meara Sanders told The Associated Press by email that her husband was "doing really well."

The campaign did not say where he is being treated.

According to his campaign's Facebook page, Sanders was scheduled to attend a Las Vegas Grassroots Fundraiser on Tuesday night at an undisclosed location. He also had events scheduled in Las Vegas on Wednesday and California on Thursday and Friday.

The Vermont Senator was just in New Hampshire on Sunday and Monday, holding a series of campaign events.

This isn't the first time he has had a medical issue while on the campaign trail. When he was running for president in November of 2015, Sanders underwent an outpatient hernia repair procedure.

Other Democratic presidential contenders shared well-wishes for Sanders on Wednesday:

A Trump campaign spokesman tweeted prayers and wishes for a "speedy recovery."