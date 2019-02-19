Bernie Sanders Announces He Is Running for President Again

Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont was re-elected Tuesday, as were Republican Gov. Phil Scott and Democratic Rep. Peter Welch.

Vermont senator and 2016 presidential candidate Bernie Sanders announced Tuesday he is running for president again in the 2020 race.

Sanders told Vermont Public Radio he is running for office because President Donald Trump is an "embarrassment to our country" and because he wants to continue pushing progressive ideas into the mainstream.

In a biting interview Tuesday, Sanders called Trump a "pathological liar" and a "racist, a sexist, a homophobe, a xenophobe."

Sanders said he plans to continue championing for universal health care, a $15 minimum wage and to reduce student debt.

"It turns out that three years have come and gone and many of the ideas that I talked about...are very, very popular," Sanders said.

In an appeal for supporters to sign up for his email list, Sanders’ website Tuesday morning said that no presidential candidate "is capable of Donald Trump and the billionaire class alone. There is only one way we win — and that is together."

An independent, Sanders challenged Hillary Clinton in the 2016 Democratic primary. He lost, though the process was marred by controversy.

He faced his own controversy when some male supervisors in his 2016 campaign team were accused of harassment by women. Sanders apologized for the alleged misconduct and said it "was absolutely unacceptable and certainly not what a progressive campaign or any campaign should be about."