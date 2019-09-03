Beford's Mayor Resigns to Seek Strickland's Texas House Seat - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Beford's Mayor Resigns to Seek Strickland's Texas House Seat

Jim Griffin has served as Bedford's mayor since 2012

Published 29 minutes ago

    City of Bedford
    Bedford Mayor Jim Griffin

    Bedford's mayor will resign to run for the Texas House of Representatives, the city announced Tuesday.

    Mayor Jim Griffin, who was elected in May 2012, will run for the State House in District 92, which will be vacated by Jonathan Strickland (R-Bedford), who informed supporters in June he would not seek reelection.

    Griffin will serve as mayor through a special election on Nov. 5.

    Griffin was reelected mayor twice -- in 2015 and 2018 -- and served on the Bedford City Council from 2000-06 and 2010-12.

