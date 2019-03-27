In the months before her death, former first lady Barbara Bush said she did not consider herself to be a Republican. (Published 34 minutes ago)

Before Death, Barbara Bush Didn't Consider Herself To Be a Republican

In the months before her death, former first lady Barbara Bush said she did not consider herself to be a Republican.

"I'd probably say no today," Bush said in an February 2018 interview with "USA Today" and published online early Wednesday morning. She died two months later on April 17, 2018.

Bush, the wife of a Republican president and the mother of a Republican governor who later ran for president, said Donald Trump and his open ridicule against her son, Jeb Bush, during the tumultuous 2016 presidential election ultimately changed her politics.

"USA Today" says its Washington bureau chief, Susan Page, was given hours of access to the former first lady during her final months and had access to her personal diaries that dated back decades. Page's "The Matriarch: Barbara Bush and the Making of an American Dynasty" will be published April 2.

