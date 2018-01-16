Bannon to Testify Before Congress

Steve Bannon, Trump's former Chief Strategist and former figurehead for Breitbart News, is set to testify before the House Intelligence Committee as part of their investigation on possible collusion between Russia and members of Trump's 2016 campaign. His appearance marks one week since Michael Wolff's explosive tell-all book "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House" was released to the public. (Published Tuesday, Jan 16, 2018)

