Texas Attorney General Candidate Race Heats Up

Justin Nelson, the Houston attorney challenging Attorney General Ken Paxton in November, is asking for several debates with the incumbent.

Nelson posted this letter on Twitter Thursday.

We reached out to Paxton’s campaign to see if he would debate. We received this statement from his campaign spokesman.

“Attorney General Paxton will communicate directly with the voters about important issues and his phenomenal record of accomplishment the past four years. Under his leadership, Texas has prevailed in every high-profile case before the United States Supreme Court this term. From redistricting to the travel ban, compelled union dues to respect for life and religious liberties, Attorney General Paxton staunchly defended the rule of law and won. Now is not the time to turn over the attorney general’s office to an unknown liberal democratic plaintiff trial lawyer who makes a living off destroying small businesses through abusive litigation,” said Paxton Campaign spokesperson Matt Welch.

Nelson is hoping to unseat Paxton, who had a convincing win back in 2014. He won by 20 points.

A recent poll from the University of Texas and Texas Tribune, show him within a point of Paxton. Paxton has 32 percent, Nelson had 31.

But 26 percent had no opinion. But while Nelson appears to close the gap there, fund-raising is a different issue altogether. The Paxton campaign reports $7.2 million cash on hand.

Nelson has about $1.1 million in the bank, but half a million in outstanding debt