Atmos Energy Rates Being Reviewed by Dallas City Council

Atmos Energy rates are up for review Monday in Dallas.

The company had to replace miles of metal pipping after multiple safety issues last year. Now, the company is asking the city to approve a rate increase so people living in Dallas can help pay for it.

Atmos says the rate increase will offset expenses and boost revenue by more than $10 million. If city council signs off on the request, the average residential customer would see their bill increase by $3.05, according the powerpoint being presented Monday to council members.

Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax recommended to deny the increase.

If approved, the new rates would start in June.