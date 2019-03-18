Artist Creates 2-Acre Crop Circle of Beto O'Rourke in Austin

People flying in and out of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport can now see a gigantic likeness of Beto O'Rourke out of their plane's window.

Internationally renowned artist Stan Herd converted part of the land at Carson Creek Ranch into larger-than-life art. The ranch is in very close proximity to the airport.

Herd used soil, grass and rock as his canvas as he transformed the two-acre site into crop art of O'Rourke's profile.

It took Herd and his son, Evan, approximately two weeks to complete the project.

The unveiling was held Sunday, March 17.