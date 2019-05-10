Miami Venue Revealed for First 2020 Democratic Pres. Debates

The first presidential primary debate will be held in Miami in June.

The first debates of the 2020 election cycle will be in South Florida – and now, we know exactly where the Democratic Party will be holding their two-day event.

NBC News, who will be broadcasting the events on June 26th and 27th along with cable partner MSNBC and Spanish language network Telemundo, reported Friday morning the event will take place inside the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts located in Miami.

The event will air live each night across the three networks from 9 to 11 p.m. inside of the downtown complex that opened in 2006.

A maximum of 10 candidates each night will appear under the requirement that they have had at least one percent support in three polls or have collected 65,000 online donations.

Who's Running for President in 2020? The race for the 2020 presidential election is underway, and the field of Democratic candidates is already packed and still growing. Those who have filed paperwork or announced presidential bids include a vice president, senators, House members and, so far, at least two mayors. As for the GOP, a single Republican has announced his bid to challenge President Donald Trump for the party nomination: former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld, who ran for vice president (and lost) in 2016 on the Libertarian party ticket.

According to NBC News, 18 candidates have met those qualifications as of Friday while several other benchmarks will be put in place should the total number of qualifying candidates exceed 20, according to the article.

Ticket information for the general public will be released at a later date.

NBCUniversal is the parent company of NBC News and this station.