White House Promises Federal Aid to Train Armed Teachers

The proposal would also seek to bolster firearm background checks, expand mental health programs and encourage military veterans and retired law enforcement officers to take up careers in education

Published 6 hours ago | Updated 4 hours ago

    Joe Raedle/Getty Images
    People are brought out of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after a shooting at the school that reportedly killed and injured multiple people on Feb. 14, 2018 in Parkland, Florida.

    President Donald Trump took the first step toward arming America's teachers on Sunday night, promising Justice Department assistance to help fund firearms training for school personnel, NBC News reported.

    The controversial proposal, which the president announced last month after a former student killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, was part of a series of school safety measures the White House released Sunday evening.

    The proposal would also seek to bolster firearm background checks, expand mental health programs and encourage military veterans and retired law enforcement officers to take up careers in education. But it doesn't include a proposal the president floated March 1 to raise the minimum legal age to buy semi-automatic weapons from 18 to 21, an idea the National Rifle Association vigorously opposes.

    In a conference call with reporters, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos — who said she will head a new commission to study school safety and the "culture of violence" — called the proposals a "pragmatic plan to dramatically increase school safety."

