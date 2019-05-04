Arlington Voters to Decide on Mayor, 3 City Council Spots - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
DEVELOPING: 
Live Election Results
logo_dfw_2x
Lone Star Politics

Lone Star Politics

Covering politics throughout the state of Texas

Arlington Voters to Decide on Mayor, 3 City Council Spots

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 18 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Arlington Voters to Decide on Mayor, 3 City Council Spots
    NBC 5 News
    Arlington City Council

    Election Results: See All Races Here

    Arlington voters headed to the polls Saturday to weigh-in on whether or not they need a new mayor and how they should fill three seats on the City Council up for election -- two of which are vacant due to term limits.

    The results of those races are below and will continue to be updated throughout the evening.

    Mayor

    Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams is seeking to win his third, and final, term leading America's Dream City, but to do so he'll have to hold off challengers Ruby Faye Woolridge, Chris Dobson and Ashton Stauffer.

    Williams campaigned for his final term touting property tax cuts for homeowners, job creation and being an advocate for small businesses in the city.

    Arlington - Mayor

    1% ReportingMay 4, 8:31 PM
    Jeff Williams

    6652

    62%
    Ruby Woolridge

    2589

    24%
    Ashton Stauffer

    984

    9%
    Dobi Dodson

    579

    5%

    Other feathers in his cap are the large-scale development projects Texas Live! and the new Globe Life Field, the new home of the Texas Rangers, scheduled to open next spring.

    City Council

    Term limits approved by voters last fall not only make this Williams' final term as mayor, but also opened up seats in districts 4 and 8, where longtime members Kathryn Wilemon (in office since 2003) and Michael Glaspie (in office since 2012) were forced off the council.

    Arlington - City Council - District 4

    1% ReportingSat, May 4, 2019, 8:31 PM
    Andrew Piel

    1812

    59%
    Cyndi Golden

    757

    25%
    Teresa Rushing

    495

    16%

    Arlington - City Council - District 8

    1% ReportingMay 4, 8:31 PM
    Barbara Odom-Wesley

    6242

    62%
    Robert Harris

    1886

    19%
    Don Warner

    1146

    11%
    Joshua Taylor

    733

    7%

    Three people are fighting for the District 4 seat, Andrew Piel, Cyndi Golden and Teresah Rushing, while four others, Don Warner, Barbara Odom-Wesley, Joshua Taylor and Robert Harris, are hoping to secure the At-Large District 8 seat.

    Incumbent Roxanne Thalman is seeking a second term in District 3 but will have to hold off challenger Marvin Sutton.

    Arlington - City Council - District 3

    1% ReportingMay 4, 8:31 PM
    Marvin Sutton

    931

    51%
    Roxanne Thalman

    880

    49%

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices