Arlington Voters to Decide on Mayor, 3 City Council Spots

Arlington voters headed to the polls Saturday to weigh-in on whether or not they need a new mayor and how they should fill three seats on the City Council up for election -- two of which are vacant due to term limits.

The results of those races are below and will continue to be updated throughout the evening.



Mayor

Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams is seeking to win his third, and final, term leading America's Dream City, but to do so he'll have to hold off challengers Ruby Faye Woolridge, Chris Dobson and Ashton Stauffer.

Williams campaigned for his final term touting property tax cuts for homeowners, job creation and being an advocate for small businesses in the city.

Other feathers in his cap are the large-scale development projects Texas Live! and the new Globe Life Field, the new home of the Texas Rangers, scheduled to open next spring.

City Council

Term limits approved by voters last fall not only make this Williams' final term as mayor, but also opened up seats in districts 4 and 8, where longtime members Kathryn Wilemon (in office since 2003) and Michael Glaspie (in office since 2012) were forced off the council.

Three people are fighting for the District 4 seat, Andrew Piel, Cyndi Golden and Teresah Rushing, while four others, Don Warner, Barbara Odom-Wesley, Joshua Taylor and Robert Harris, are hoping to secure the At-Large District 8 seat.

Incumbent Roxanne Thalman is seeking a second term in District 3 but will have to hold off challenger Marvin Sutton.