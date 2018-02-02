The last day to register to vote in the upcoming March primary election is Monday, Feb. 5.

On Tuesday, March 6, the state will hold primary elections to determine the Republican and Democratic Party representatives on the November election ballot.

Texans do not need to register with a party in order to vote in either primary -- but you can only vote in one primary.



If you're unsure of your status, you can check it here. Voter registration can be done at any local library or post office or by mail. Find details from the state's VoteTexas.gov website here.



Mailed applications must be postmarked 30 days before the election -- or by the Feb. 5 deadline.



Early voting in the primary begins Feb. 20 and runs until March 2. Anyone who is registered to vote in the primary can vote early.

If runoffs are needed in the primary election, runoff races will be held May 22.

