Attorneys for Maria Butina, the alleged Russian operative facing charges for conspiring to push Moscow's agenda in the U.S., have entered into negotiations with federal prosecutors, according to a document filed in federal court Friday.
The two sides asked that the next hearing in the case be postponed because they are currently "in negotiations regarding a potential resolution of this matter," indicating that they are working towards a plea agreement, NBC News reported.
Butina is accused of acting as an agent of Russia in the D.C. area and faces charges of conspiracy and failing to register as a foreign agent.
She was arrested and charged in July for allegedly conspiring with her ex-boss to infiltrate politically powerful U.S. organizations, including the NRA, and push Moscow's agenda.