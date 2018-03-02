"Saturday Night Live" returns with all new shows this weekend. In the upcoming episode, Alec Baldwin joins Kate McKinnon for the show's take on this week's presidential debate.

Impersonating President Donald Trump on "Saturday Night Live" has become a chore for Alec Baldwin, he said in a recent interview.



Despite having won an Emmy for his now famous portrayal of the president, Baldwin described the act as "agony."

"Every time I do it now, it’s like agony. Agony. I can’t," he told The Hollywood Reporter.

Baldwin didn't explain what about it was agonizing, but he said any 10 people he can find on the street "would be more qualified — ethically, morally, intellectually and spiritually — than Trump" to be president.

'Tonight': Thank You Notes With Alec Baldwin

Alec Baldwin surprises Jimmy and the audience with a special thank you note. (Published Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017)

"I’ll vote for Mitt Romney. I don’t care. Anybody over this guy. It doesn’t matter. We have to get rid of him," Baldwin said, adding that if, "God forbid" Trump is re-elected in 2020, he'll look into hosting a game show in Spain.

Baldwin has impersonated Trump on "SNL" for more than two years, and has brought the impression to anti-Trump protests and political events off screen as well.



Trump evidently saw Baldwin's remarks and agreed with the actor's assessment of the sketch, saying in a tweet early Friday morning that "it was agony for those who were forced to watch" as well.



Trump also claimed that Baldwin's "terrible impersonation" saved his "dying mediocre career." He mispelled the word dying and Baldwin's first name in an earlier tweet that was deleted and replaced.



Darrell Hammond impersonated Trump, Bill Clinton and many other people during his long tenure as a cast member on "SNL."



Baldwin replied to Trump Friday morning, saying "I'd like to hang in there" through Trump's impeachment and resignation.



