Airlines Lobby Washington to Roll Back Red Tape - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
BREAKING: 
NBC's Daytime Olympics Coverage
OLY-DFW

Airlines Lobby Washington to Roll Back Red Tape

By Courtney Gilmore

Published 5 hours ago

    Winter Olympics PyeongChang 2018 Medal Count
    Country
    		Total
    1
    Germany    		72312
    2
    Netherlands    		54211
    3
    Norway    		35311
    See full medal count >
    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Airlines Lobby Washington to Roll Back Red Tape

    Airlines are pushing regulators in Washington, D.C. to get rid of a handful of rules, but critics say those rules are what protect the consumer. (Published 5 hours ago)

    Traveling on a plane could soon become a real nightmare if airlines get their way. Right now, airlines are pushing regulators in Washington, D.C. to get rid of a handful of rules, but critics say those rules are what protect the consumer.

    The Department of Transportation is the only protection consumers have when it comes to U.S. air travel, but President Donald Trump would like to roll back the red tape on regulations. Under the President's "Regulation Reform," he has asked government agencies to determine which rules should be cut.

    Airline companies sent a suggested list of rules the DOT should remove including, the tarmac delay rule (which fines airlines when passengers are left stranded on planes for long periods of time), airlines would also like to eliminate the requirement to show the full ticket price when you shop on travel websites.

    Airlines for America, the industry's largest lobbying group, sent the DOT pages of comments regarding deregulation. The top grievance centered around emotion support animals. Airlines for America suggested the government limit the type of animals allowed on planes for emotional support purposes.

    Feb. 14 Olympics Photos: Shaun White Wins 100th Gold for US

    [NATL] Feb. 14 Olympics Highlights in Photos: Shaun White Wins 100th Gold, Kim Jong Un Impersonator Attends Hockey Match
    David Ramos/Getty Images

    Suggested deregulations must go before Congress before action is taken. Within the DOT, the public has the right to petition an agency to issue, modify, or rescind a rule. To find out more information on the rulemaking process head to this website.

    Online: Transportation Regulations

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices