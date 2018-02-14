Airlines Lobby Washington to Roll Back Red Tape

Airlines are pushing regulators in Washington, D.C. to get rid of a handful of rules, but critics say those rules are what protect the consumer. (Published 5 hours ago)

Traveling on a plane could soon become a real nightmare if airlines get their way. Right now, airlines are pushing regulators in Washington, D.C. to get rid of a handful of rules, but critics say those rules are what protect the consumer.

The Department of Transportation is the only protection consumers have when it comes to U.S. air travel, but President Donald Trump would like to roll back the red tape on regulations. Under the President's "Regulation Reform," he has asked government agencies to determine which rules should be cut.

Airline companies sent a suggested list of rules the DOT should remove including, the tarmac delay rule (which fines airlines when passengers are left stranded on planes for long periods of time), airlines would also like to eliminate the requirement to show the full ticket price when you shop on travel websites.

Airlines for America, the industry's largest lobbying group, sent the DOT pages of comments regarding deregulation. The top grievance centered around emotion support animals. Airlines for America suggested the government limit the type of animals allowed on planes for emotional support purposes.

Suggested deregulations must go before Congress before action is taken. Within the DOT, the public has the right to petition an agency to issue, modify, or rescind a rule. To find out more information on the rulemaking process head to this website.

