President Donald Trump walks as he plays a round of golf at Trump Turnberry, the luxury golf resort in Turnberry, southwest of Glasgow, Scotland on July 14, 2018.

The Air Force said Sunday that it doesn't appear any regulations were broken when a military crew flying from Alaska to Kuwait stopped off in Scotland and stayed overnight at a resort owned by President Donald Trump, NBC News reported.

But it has decided to investigate all such sleepovers anyway, it said, because of a possible perception that it's "not being good stewards of taxpayer funds."

The stop in March at Trump Turnberry, about 40 miles southwest of Glasgow, has been the subject of an ethics investigation by the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee for weeks, but it wasn't publicly disclosed until Politico reported the trip on Friday.

In a letter in June to Patrick Shanahan, who was acting defense secretary at the time, committee leaders said they were investigating whether Trump may have benefited from "receipt of emoluments in violation of the U.S. Constitution."