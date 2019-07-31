Michael Quinn Sullivan, the hardline conservative activist who accused House Speaker Dennis Bonnen of targeting fellow Republicans in next year's primary, threatened to release audio of the meeting if Bonnen did not "recant the lies and misrepresentations he has made."

Wednesday, Sullivan said he had recorded the June 12 meeting where the alleged the offer was made, and he gave Bonnen and Republican caucus chairman Dustin Burrows, who was also at the meeting, an ultimatum.

"Speaker Bonnen and Rep. Burrows must recant their false claims. All of them. Immediately," Sullivan wrote on his blog. "If they do not, I believe I will be obligated to release the recording — in whole or in part, I haven't decided yet — so as to set straight the record they have tried to contort."

