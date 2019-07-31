Activist Calls Out Texas House Speaker, Releases Audio to GOP Lawmakers - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Activist Calls Out Texas House Speaker, Releases Audio to GOP Lawmakers

By James Barragan and Lauren McGaughy - The Dallas Morning News

Published 11 minutes ago

    Michael Quinn Sullivan, the hardline conservative activist who accused House Speaker Dennis Bonnen of targeting fellow Republicans in next year's primary, threatened to release audio of the meeting if Bonnen did not "recant the lies and misrepresentations he has made."

    Wednesday, Sullivan said he had recorded the June 12 meeting where the alleged the offer was made, and he gave Bonnen and Republican caucus chairman Dustin Burrows, who was also at the meeting, an ultimatum.

    "Speaker Bonnen and Rep. Burrows must recant their false claims. All of them. Immediately," Sullivan wrote on his blog. "If they do not, I believe I will be obligated to release the recording — in whole or in part, I haven't decided yet — so as to set straight the record they have tried to contort."

    Read more from NBC 5's media partner The Dallas Morning News.

