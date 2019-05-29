Louisiana Passes Fetal Heartbeat Abortion Ban, Democratic Governor Expected to Sign - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Louisiana Passes Fetal Heartbeat Abortion Ban, Democratic Governor Expected to Sign

Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards has indicated that he would break with his party and sign the ban if it crosses his desk

    Emily Kask/AFP/Getty Images
    Handsmaid themed protesters stand outside the Louisiana Supreme Court in the French Quarter of New Orleans, Louisiana, on May 25, 2019, to protest the proposed Heartbeat Bill that will ban abortion after 6 weeks in that state, scheduled for a vote on May 28.

    The Louisiana House of Representatives passed an abortion ban on a 79-23 vote Wednesday that would prohibit women from terminating a pregnancy once a fetal heartbeat has been detected, NBC News reports

    Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards has indicated that he would break with his party and sign the ban if it crosses his desk. The Senate already approved the bill with amendments that include language to require an ultrasound and clarified that abortion did not include medically necessary terminations.

    The House rejected an amendment Wednesday that would have provided an exception to the bill for women and girls who had been impregnated through rape or incest.

