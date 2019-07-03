Abbott Announces Special Election to Fill Dallas Mayor's Vacated Seat - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Abbott Announces Special Election to Fill Dallas Mayor's Vacated Seat

The election will be held Nov. 5

Published 6 minutes ago

    Eric Johnson addresses supporters after declaring victory in the Dallas mayoral runoff on Saturday, June 8, 2019.

    A special election to fill the Texas House seat vacated when former Rep. Eric Johnson was elected Dallas mayor will be held Nov. 5, Gov. Greg Abbott (R) says.

    Abbott issued a proclamation Wednesday to announce the special election date.

    The House seat -- District 100 -- covers parts of West Dallas, East Oak Cliff, South Dallas and Far East Dallas.

    The deadline for candidates to have their names on the special election ballot is Sept. 4. Early voting for the election will begin Oct. 21.

    Johnson defeated city council member Scott Griggs June 8 to become mayor of Dallas. He was sworn into office June 17.

