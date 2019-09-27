ACLU Files Complaint Against Government Returning Pregnant Asylum-Seekers to Mexico

In this Aug. 30, 2019, photo, a group of Mexican asylum seekers wait near the Gateway International Bridge in Matamoros, Mexico. Pregnant women face special hazards in Mexico because places where migrants wait to enter the U.S. often don’t have access to regular meals, clean water, and medical care.

The American Civil Liberties Union filed a complaint “demanding an immediate end” to the government turning away pregnant asylum-seekers under the Trump administration’s remain in Mexico policy, NBC News reports.

The Department of Homeland Security “has returned a significant number of pregnant women to Mexico … exposing them to further harm” in dangerous border towns, the ACLU of Texas and the ACLU Border Rights Center said in a complaint Thursday. The complaint, filed to the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of the Inspector General, called for a full investigation and an immediate end to the practice.

“Pregnant women should never have to worry about their safety or their health during pregnancy, and yet this is the situation [Customs and Border Protection] is forcing upon these expecting mothers,” Astrid Dominguez, director of the ACLU Border Rights Center, said in a statement.

The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to request for comment on the complaint.

Trump Moves to End Asylum Protections for Central Americans