A Majority Thinks Russia Has Dirt on Trump, New Poll Shows

The Quinnipiac University National Poll was released Tuesday

Published 48 minutes ago

    JORGE SILVA/AP, File
    In this file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin talk during the family photo session at the APEC Summit in Danang, Vietnam, Nov. 11, 2017.

    A week after President Donald Trump's widely panned meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a new poll shows that a majority of Americans believes the Kremlin has compromising information on the American leader.

    By a 51-to-35 percent margin, U.S. voters are convinced the Russian government has dirt on Trump, according to a Quinnipiac University National Poll, CNBC.com reported.

    At a news conference in Helsinki on July 16, Trump stunned the world by accepting Putin's denial that Russia attacked the 2016 U.S. election, contradicting the findings of 17 U.S. intelligence agencies.

