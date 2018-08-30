 A Last Farewell to John McCain - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
A Last Farewell to John McCain

By Nina Lin

Family, fellow veterans and constituents of the late Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., gathered at the state Capitol and lined the streets of Arizona to bid the Vietnam war veteran and longtime senator one last farewell.

McCain was a decorated war veteran before he entered politics. He earned the respect and admiration of other veterans and his constituents, with Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey dubbing him "Arizona's favorite adopted son."

McCain left behind a final message for "his fellow Americans" — as well as a complicated legacy.

