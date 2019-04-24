8 Candidates Take Part in 'She The People' Presidential Forum

Eight presidential candidates took part in the 'She The People' Presidential Forum on Wednesday in Houston. The forum focused on women of color, Wednesday, April 24, 2019.

Eight presidential candidates were in Houston Wednesday, for the 'She the People' Presidential Forum. The forum was focused on women of color, and candidates took questions on issues of racial, economic, gender, and social justice, according to the organizers.

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, (D-NJ); former HUD Secretary Julián Castro, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate; U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, (D-HI); U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, (D-CA); U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, (D-MN); former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, (D-TX); U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, (D-VT); and U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, (D-MA) all attended.

Castro was asked about poverty, gentrification, and why women of color should choose him. He pointed to the strong women in his life, his mother and grandmother. Both were single parents.

"I have dedicated my time in public service to making sure that people just like my mother and my grandmother could do better in this country. It is why I focused in my time as mayor and as HUD secretary so much on trying to deliver for communities that are vulnerable, that are struggling, whether it was passing pre-k for SA, by doing a sales tax initiative," said Castro.

O'Rourke was asked whether he would keep ICE and answered he would, but not with the same practices as the current and previous administration. He was also asked with so much diversity on the ticket, why should women of color choose him?

"Not something that I am owed, not something that I expect. Something that I fully hope to earn by the work that I do on the campaign trail, by showing up and listening to the people that I want to serve," said Castro.

Each candidate was on stage for about 15 minutes, with two moderators.