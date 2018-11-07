$750M Transportation Bond Passes in Collin County - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
$750M Transportation Bond Passes in Collin County

Money would fund new highway projects, local road improvements

By Ben Russell

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 53 minutes ago

    Voters in Collin County approved a $750 million Transportation Bond on Election Day that will pave the way for highway development and road improvements meant to keep up with the county’s tremendous population growth.

    The money would be divvied up as follows:

    • $600 million for high-speed roadways;

    • $140 million for arterial roadways that feed into the highway system; and,

    • $10 million for open space and parks projects.

    “Transportation authorities have estimated that Collin County will need more than $3 billion in roadway expansion and construction over the next decade to deal with increased traffic and rapidly growing cities and towns,” a news release provided by the Collin County Commissioners Court noted prior to the bond election.

    There are three highway projects already identified for funding:

    • The continued expansion of U.S. 380

    • An Outer Loop in northeastern Collin County

    • A new, non-tolled, north-south freeway in southeastern Collin County\

