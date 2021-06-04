Six of Dallas' 14 city council seats are on the ballot in Saturday's runoff election.

All three city council seats in which the incumbent could not run due to term limits head to a runoff as do races in districts 4, 7 and 14, where Carolyn King Arnold, Adam Bazaldua and David Blewett are the incumbents, respectively.

In District 4, King Arnold will face Maxie Johnson, in District 7, Bazaldua faces former council member Kevin Felder, who he unseated two years ago, and in District 14, Blewett is opposed by Paul E. Ridley.

The open seats are districts 2, 11 and 13. Jesse Moreno and Sana Syed are the candidates in District 2; Barry Wernick and Jaynie Schultz are the candidates in District 11; and Leland R. Burk and Gay Donnell Willis are the candidates in District 13.

In the May 1 election that resulted in the runoff, 10 polling places in Dallas opened after the 7 a.m. start time. One of the 10 opened four hours late.

In response, the Dallas City Council refused to pay the additional cost Dallas County asked for operating a June run-off election. The city contracts with Dallas County to run city elections.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson endorsed two candidates in the May 1 election, both of whom failed to reach the runoff.

