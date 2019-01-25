The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified 58,000 non-U.S. citizens who voted in one or more Texas elections, according to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's office.

Further, the DPS said there were about 95,000 non-citizens they identified as having a voter registration record in the state.

"Texas law allows lawfully present noncitizens to obtain driver’s licenses by showing proof of lawful presence to DPS," Paxton's office said in a statement. "However, only citizens are eligible to vote. And Texas law currently does not require verification of a voter’s statement that they are a citizen."

It's not clear if the remaining 37,000 people attempted to vote in any election, be it local, state or federal, or if those who did vote in state elections also voted in federal elections.

Rock Hitting Super Blood Wolf Moon Caught on Camera

A piece of rock that detached from a comet slammed into the so-called Super Wolf Blood Moon during its eclipse phase on Jan. 20. (Published Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019)

The Texas Secretary of State this week provided the information to Paxton's office, which can prosecute election crimes.

“Every single instance of illegal voting threatens democracy in our state and deprives individual Texans of their voice," Paxton said in a statement. "My Election Fraud Unit stands ready to investigate and prosecute crimes against the democratic process when needed"

In his statement, Paxton mentioned three recent convictions for voter fraud obtained by his office for three non-citizens in Tarrant, Montgomery and Navarro counties.

"Nothing is more vital to preserving our Constitution than the integrity of our voting process, and my office will do everything within its abilities to solidify trust in every election in the state of Texas. I applaud Secretary of State Whitley for his proactive work in safeguarding our elections,” Paxton said.

Paxton's office said from 2005-2017, the attorney general’s office prosecuted 97 defendants for numerous voter fraud violations.

In 2018, Paxton’s Election Fraud Unit – with assistance from a criminal justice grant from the governor’s office – prosecuted 33 defendants for a total of 97 election fraud violations. Last February, the attorney general announced a significant voter fraud initiative and addressed key problems and policy areas related to election law.

Orphaned Colorado Bear Cubs Head to New Home